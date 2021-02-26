Police seek information after antique vehicles stolen from Florence warehouse

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking the public’s help after four antique vehicles were stolen in Florence early Friday morning.
The vehicles were stolen from a warehouse on Lawson Street around 5 a.m., according to a press release from Florence police.
Authorities describe the stolen vehicles as a black convertible 1968 Buick Skylark, a green two-door 1972 Chevy Chevelle, a dark blue 1976 Chevy Corvette and a red two-door 1986 GMC Sierra 1500.
Photos of the stolen vehicles are pictured below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Esieban@cityofflorence.com.
