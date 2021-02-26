Police: Man passed note at Hartsville bank drive-through demanding money

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains in jail Friday morning after allegedly passing a note to the tellers at a Hartsville bank and demanding money, authorities said.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Angel Luis Masdev was booked Feb. 25 and charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, attempted bank robbery and wearing masks and the like. Bond has been denied.
According to arrest warrants from the Hartsville Police Department, Masdev passed a note to employees of South State Bank through the drive-through pneumatic tube on Thursday.
“The note read in part to put money from all the drawers or he would kill,” the warrants state.
Investigators said Masdev was wearing a mask at the time of the incident.
When police arrived, they found a blue minivan in the drive-through’s middle lane, a report states. With weapons drawn, they approached the vehicle and saw a driver and someone in the back seat, according to authorities.
The passenger began to flail his arms and was instructed to put his hands in the arm, according to an incident report. Police reportedly got him out of the vehicle and placed into handcuffs.
He was identified as Angel Masdev by his driver’s license, the report states.
