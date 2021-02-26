Police: Burglary suspect assaults woman, drags her from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was kidnaped and assaulted after a man burglarized her Myrtle Beach area home, according to authorities.
The alleged incident happened Wednesday night at a home on Maypop Circle, a report from Horry County police stated.
The suspect – identified as 27-year-old Sanadin Elrayes – allegedly burglarized the residence while armed with a gun.
Elrayes then assaulted and dragged the victim by her hair to his vehicle, according to arrest warrants.
Once inside, Elrayes activated the child locks to prevent the victim from leaving vehicle, police allege.
According to authorities, another person inside the home was able to escape out the back door and used a neighbor’s phone to report the incident.
Police said the victim had signs of physical injury, including a swollen lip.
Elrayes was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping.
He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
