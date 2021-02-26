Myrtle Beach 3-year-old befriends solid waste workers in neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A solid waste crew in Myrtle Beach has a big fan in the form of a young boy from the Belle Harbor neighborhood.
The City of Myrtle Beach posted the story to its Facebook page Friday, showing a photo of three-year-old Austin Davis waving to solid waste worker Mack Bellamy.
According to a message to the city from Austin’s mom, Meghan Davis, her son has run to the door and waves to “his favorite heroes” every Monday for the past two years.
“They never miss a Monday, rain or shine, even through a pandemic,” she said. “They smile, wave and honk. My three-year-old looks up to these men! Thank you for your hard work and making a little boy’s day!”
Meghan praised the solid waste crew, saying they mean the world to her family and called them “first-class essential.”
