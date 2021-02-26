MBPD plans to release new details related to October death of officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department are expected to release new information into the events surrounding the deadly shooting that claimed one of their officers last fall.
The department is expected to release new dash cam video and audio from the Oct. 3, 2020 shooting that killed Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher. The updated information is set to be released Friday afternoon.
Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call when shots were fired. He was killed as a result of the shooting, while a second officer was injured.
After the shooting, authorities said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth of Myrtle Beach, was found deceased.
