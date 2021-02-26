Man charged with DUI in connection to crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now in custody in connection to a crash that left one person hurt late last year in the Pee Dee.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said Monroe Junior McGirt, III was charged in a wreck that happened on Dec. 13, 2020, in the area of Secondary Road 33 near Oaky Point Road and East Countryside Road.
Lee said McGirt was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi traveling north when he ran off the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the center line before striking a 2003 Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan was injured in the collision, and no updates were provided on their condition.
Lee said McGirt is charged with driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.
He’s being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.