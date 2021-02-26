Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina set to host vaccine drive

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina planned to hold a drive-thru vaccination event last week.
After vaccine allocations were slowed down across the state, they were forced to delay their event.
“Well, that delay has been a blessing for us, because we’re now in a new phase and that allows us to include the teachers and this is going to be really big for our community tomorrow,” Tribal Administrator Tammy Maynor said Thursday.
As of Wednesday, under North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s order, educators became eligible to receive the vaccine
Friday’s event will be held at the Lumbee Tribe’s housing complex in Pembroke and the tribe is partnering with the Robeson Health Care Corporation to provide the vaccinations.
Anyone ages 65 or older, teachers, school personnel, and child care workers, are eligible to participate. Registration will take place on-site.
“We’re going to be entering information in on behalf of the client, we’ll be handling traffic control, and I think overall logistics here work and it works for Robeson Health Care,” said Maynor.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, less than 1% of Native Americans in the state have been vaccinated.
“We know right now that our American Indian population is the least right now in the population, so we’re really encouraging our tribal members to please come out and participate in these vaccines along with the rest of the community,” said Maynor.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
