Lumbee Tribe of N.C., Robeson Health Care Corp. hold vaccine drive for educators, those 65+

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina partnered with the Robeson Health Care Corporation to put on a COVID-19 vaccination drive Friday.
The event was originally planned for last week, but vaccine shortages forced them to push it back. The delay turned out to be a good thing as teachers, school personnel and childcare workers were able to participate.
On Feb. 24, educators became eligible to receive the vaccine under N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s order.
“We thank the Lumbee Tribe, we thank the Robeson Health Care Corporation for putting this event not only for our school district, but for our stakeholders and community as a whole,” said Public Schools of Robeson County spokesperson Dr. Gordon Burnette.
Many Robeson County teachers and students will return to the classroom next week for the first time in nearly a year. Before face-to-face learning begins, several district employees came to the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex to receive a shot, including Burnette.
Lisa Locklear is a teacher’s assistant at Carroll Middle School. She was one of the first people in line to receive a vaccine.
“It’s a relief to know that I’ll feel more secure while educating our children,” said Locklear.
Dr. Eugene Nor, chief medical officer for Robeson Health Care Corporation, said he’s thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Lumbee Tribe to vaccinate educators and those ages 65 and older.
“Everyone who comes through here to get a vaccine is helping protect themselves from this public health pandemic, but at the same time they’re helping others in the community who may not be vaccinated yet,” said Nor.
Patients will receive their second dose at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex on Mar. 19.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.