Lowcountry Food Bank to benefit from ‘Feeding America’ fundraiser

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Ole Opry, Circle TV and Gray TV are coming together to raise money for Feeding America.
All proceeds raised during Saturday’s live Grand Ole Opry broadcast will go to support their efforts. Lowcountry Food Bank is one of 200 food banks across the country Feeding America supports.
The numbers are staggering for people with food insecurities. One in eight people in South Carolina struggle with hunger and one in six are children.
Staff at the Lowcountry Food Bank said they’ve seen an increase in need.
“The three counties serviced out of this warehouse have seen a fairly significant growth in food insecurities since 2018,” manager Heather Singleton said. “In Horry and Georgetown counties alone it was just over 40%; in Williamsburg, over 20% since 2018.”
Lowcountry Food Bank will have its 22nd annual Chef’s Feast fundraiser Saturday as well. The event will be virtual and proceeds will go toward several programs that fight childhood hunger.
Singleton explained how a dollar can help. Food banks can provide over six meals with one dollar alone. Lowcountry Food Bank was able to provide 33 million meals last year and that’s just in the 10 counties it services.
Watch the live Grand Ole Opry broadcast here.
