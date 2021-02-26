Lawmaker proposes burying Trump at S.C. Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – A South Carolina lawmaker said he is filing a bill that would allow former President Donald Trump to be buried on the grounds of the state Capitol if he is denied burial at Arlington National Cemetery.
Rep. RJ May, a Republican who represents District 88, shared a photo of the proposal on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The first-term legislator from Lexington County said the proposal is in response to a bill in the U.S. House sponsored by a Democrat banning twice impeached presidents from being honored with the burial at one of the nation’s most revered resting places or having federal money spent on any memorials.
May’s bill only applies to twice acquitted presidents - the U.S. Senate refused to convict Trump both times the House impeached him.
If the 45th president agreed to be buried at the S.C. Statehouse, a committee would determine a proper resting place.
May’s bill was not listed among the introduced bills Thursday in the S.C. House.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
