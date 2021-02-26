Horry County Police searching for suspect connected to vehicle break-ins

By WMBF News Staff | February 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 3:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a number of vehicle break-ins.

The Horry County Police Department released a video Friday of the suspect, who they say is responsible for the break-ins on Old Bryan Drive and in the surrounding area.

The video shows the suspect attempting to break into two parked cars before moving on to a third, where they were able to get inside.

HCPD said the break-ins happened overnight last Sunday and Monday nights, as well as a separate incident on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

