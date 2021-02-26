Grand Strand Health will not charge patients for COVID-19 care; sending refunds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Health announced on Friday that it is not charging patients who come to the hospital system for treatment related to COVID-19.
It also revealed that it is sending refund letters to COVID-19 patients who had already paid for their treatment.
“Based on this policy, if patients made any up-front payments or co-pays they will be receiving a full refund for the amount paid,” said Mark Sims, chief executive officer of Grand Strand Health. “All patient balances related to COVID-19 treatment will be zero.”
According to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are 916 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, 212 are in ICU and 113 are on ventilators
