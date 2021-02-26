Gov. McMaster announces lifting of SC’s ‘Last Call’ order, approval process for large gatherings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – After more than seven months, bars and restaurants in South Carolina will be able to sell alcoholic beverages past 11 p.m.
Governor Henry McMaster announced Friday that COVID-19 safety measures related to the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings will be terminated effective Monday, March 1, 2021. Restaurants may resume normal alcohol sales as licensed by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Additionally, South Carolina Department of Commerce approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required.
McMaster previously said the purpose of the Last Call order was to discourage young adults from congregating at bars, which he said would in turn prohibit that group from spreading COVID-19 to populations vulnerable to the virus.
Also on Friday, the governor announced he was lifting his mandate that requires large indoor or outdoor events to get approval from the state Department of Commerce.
Back in August, McMaster an executive order that allowed large gatherings of up to 250 people or half the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal.
Events seeking an exception had to submit an application to the Department of Commerce for approval.
“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” said McMaster. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”
While approval will no longer be required by the Department of Commerce, it is recommended that organizers of large gatherings implement the following, previously mandatory, safety guidelines:
- Limit attendance of large gatherings to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy limit or fewer than 250 people
- All employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, visitors or other people in attendance at a large gathering should wear a face covering
- Organizers, operators, owners, or hosts of a large gathering shall take reasonable steps to incorporate, implement, comply with, and adhere to any relevant sanitation, “social distancing,” and hygiene guidelines established by the CDC, DHEC, or any other state or federal public health officials.
Stay with WMBF News for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.