Furry Friends Friday: K-9 Programs and Kitty Claws Rescue Fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Cormac Arms and Outfitters in Myrtle Beach is helping raise money for the North Myrtle Beach and Surfside K-9 Programs. They are also helping the Kitty Claws Rescue group this year.
They will be raising money the whole month of March by having a shotgun raffle and it is 10 dollars to get a ticket. The shotgun will be raffled off on March 31st. If you aren’t interested in the raffle, they will accept any donations to help!
Stop by Cormac Arms and Outfitters located at 1205 38th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
