Funeral arrangements set for Horry County corrections officer killed in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been set for an Horry County corrections officer who was killed in a crash earlier this week.
A visitation for Officer Richard DeJesus will be held Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the McMillian-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.
DeJesus joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in May 2017.
DeJesus was the victim of a deadly crash Wednesday in the Murrells Inlet area, which involved two motorcycles and an SUV. Authorities said DeJesus and another person were on the motorcycles when they collided with the SUV.
The second person, later identified as a fellow Horry County corrections officer, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No update was provided on their condition as of Friday night.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol later charged the driver of the SUV, Mark Harrison Perry, with failure to yield the right of way.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.