FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief drop Friday, more Spring-like weather arrives into the weekend!
We’ve seen the clouds around Friday and we’ll keep them around through the weekend. We remain partly to mostly cloudy through most of Saturday and Sunday. Despite the clouds, rain chances are pretty slim. At most, we’ll see an isolated shower through Sunday evening.
Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with mild mornings and warm afternoons. We’ll start Saturday and Sunday off in the middle 50s and quickly climb through the morning. By the afternoon, expect 70s area-wide with a few spots well inland approach 80° by Sunday!
Rain chances are set to return after the weekend as we enter another active weather pattern. Expect downpours around both Monday and Wednesday of next week.
