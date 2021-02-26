FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with a few showers lingering through the weekend

Temperatures will remain in the 50s for majority of the day today with highs climbing into the upper 50s inland and right around 60° at the beaches. Our rain chances will be pretty isolated at 20% for the beaches. The further northwest you go, you bump your rain chance up to 40% for Florence and areas along I-95 and north. Regardless, today will not be a washout, which is great news. It will be cloudy and mild, though.