FIRST ALERT: Cloudy with a few showers lingering through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There have been some changes to the forecast today as you are waking up this morning. We’re dropping the rain chances to a scattered chance for the rest of Friday. Models continue to take majority of the heavy rain to the northwest, keeping our rain chances lower than originally thought, which is great news for the areas that continue to deal with high water issues and flooding problems.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s for majority of the day today with highs climbing into the upper 50s inland and right around 60° at the beaches. Our rain chances will be pretty isolated at 20% for the beaches. The further northwest you go, you bump your rain chance up to 40% for Florence and areas along I-95 and north. Regardless, today will not be a washout, which is great news. It will be cloudy and mild, though.
A few showers will linger at times into the evening and overnight with temperatures in the 50s once again. Areas of fog will also be possible for Saturday morning.
The weekend will feature a return to spring-like weather as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas well inland will see temperatures in the middle 70s.
Clouds will linger at times through the weekend with just a 20% chance of rain inland on Saturday. The chances will turn to 20% area-wide on Sunday. Regardless, it’s a warm weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next best rain chance will arrive on Monday with the approaching cold front.
