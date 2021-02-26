Feb. 25 SCHSL, SCISA basketball playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The road to state championship week in Aiken for our SCHSL schools continued tonight as the Class 4A boys and Class 3A girls took the floor in the quarterfinal round. A pair of our private school teams in SCISA played tonight in the semifinal round in Sumter. Scores from all the games are below.
SCHSL CLASS 4A BOYS
Hartsville 47 -Aiken 42
Hilton Head 60 - Myrtle Beach 43
Hartsville will face Hilton Head in the Class 4A Lower State Championship game on Monday night, site TBA
SCHSL CLASS 3A GIRLS
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50 - Loris 26
SCISA CLASS 2A BOYS
Dillon Christian 65 - Pee Dee Academy 56
SCISA CLASS 1A BOYS
Anderson Christian 99 - Conway Christian 58
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.