Feb. 25 SCHSL, SCISA basketball playoff scores
The Hartsville boys led by four-star and Xavier signee Cesare Edwards (center) defeated Aiken, 47-42 to advance to the Class 4A Lower State Championship. (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | February 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 9:43 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The road to state championship week in Aiken for our SCHSL schools continued tonight as the Class 4A boys and Class 3A girls took the floor in the quarterfinal round. A pair of our private school teams in SCISA played tonight in the semifinal round in Sumter. Scores from all the games are below.

SCHSL CLASS 4A BOYS

Hartsville 47 -Aiken 42

Hilton Head 60 - Myrtle Beach 43

Hartsville will face Hilton Head in the Class 4A Lower State Championship game on Monday night, site TBA

SCHSL CLASS 3A GIRLS

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50 - Loris 26

SCISA CLASS 2A BOYS

Dillon Christian 65 - Pee Dee Academy 56

SCISA CLASS 1A BOYS

Anderson Christian 99 - Conway Christian 58

