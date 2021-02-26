Crooked Hammock Brewery opening restaurant at North Myrtle Beach location on March 1

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A long-awaited new brewery in the Grand Strand has finally announced its opening date.
Crooked Hammock Brewery will be opening the restaurant of its North Myrtle Beach location to the public on March 1, according to a release.
The Delaware-based company said the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., while the brewery and the Tortuga Island gazebo will open at a later date.
According to a spokesperson, the brewery side of the Crooked Hammock building is still being worked on as of Friday.
No opening date or timeframe was given for the brewery.
The complex also includes indoor and outdoor seating for guests, as well as the “Happy Camper,” a 1962 Shasta trailer repurposed to serve a rotating list from the brewery’s beer selections.
Crooked Hammock is located at Barefoot Landing near the Greg Norman Australian Grille and Lulu’s.
