‘We need some help:’ Flooding in Bucksport community forces residents out their homes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Floodwaters from the Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers have begun spilling into the streets and neighborhoods in the Bucksport community.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation put up road closure signs on parts of Bucksport Road due to flooding.
As of Wednesday morning, the Horry County road closures map also showed Martin Luther Drive, Mahalia Drive, and several other roads in the community flooded.
The floodwater in this particular area comes from a small stream that stems from the Great Pee Dee River, with the Waccamaw River just to the south.
Hazel Bellamy who lives on Martin Luther Drive said she had to leave her home Friday night after the water started to creep into the neighborhood.
“I can’t even get to my home right now,” said Bellamy. “I was on the phone all morning trying to find a truck that’s high enough to maybe take me to my home to grab me some clothing... me and my son.”
The situation is a repeat for Bellamy and many residents in the community with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence two years later.
“Last time this whole community was a mess and Martin Luther Drive basically lost every home on it except three,” said Bellamy.
“Bucksport is on a continuous cycle of flooding unlike we’ve ever seen before,” said fellow resident Kevin Mishoe.
Mishoe is the president of the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport and said they’ve only received notices of buyout programs as some sort of disaster relief so far.
Mishoe said the community needs more, long-term flooding solutions.
“We have been trying to for years now to get some kind of mitigation process going,” he said.
Bellamy said after Hurricane Florence, the county helped raise her home a few feet. Despite that, she said it’s not enough to solve the flooding issues.
“Our homes won’t get water in them, but we have to leave and we’re not able to get back until the water goes down,” said Bellamy. “We need some help. We’re asking for help.”
The Horry County subcommittee on flooding recently met to discuss flood mitigation.
One solution under consideration is a snag and drag cleaning of debris along the Waccamaw River to help it flow better.
