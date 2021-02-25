Tidelands Health not taking new COVID-19 vaccine appointments; nearly 9,000 remain on waitlist

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health says it is currently not taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments as it works through a waitlist of nearly 9,000 people.
An email from the hospital obtained by WMBF News Thursday states Tidelands is working through the waitlist of “seniors 70 and older.”
“Because you asked to be notified when we begin taking vaccine requests again, we’ll let you know when we resume taking requests – likely in the next few weeks,” the email stated.
The hospital is also asking those who previously requested a vaccine appointment from Tidelands, but have since successfully made an appointment elsewhere, to inform Tidelands via an online form. Filling out the form will remove those who have made appointments elsewhere from the scheduling list.
In the email, Tidelands also encourages those who haven’t successfully made an appointment to remain on the waitlist.
“If you’re not able to secure an appointment, rest assured we will contact you when we begin taking vaccine requests again,” the hospital said.
Click here for more information and how to opt-out if you’ve made an appointment elsewhere.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.