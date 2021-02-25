Three Horry County middle schools return to full-time traditional learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Horry County middle schools are returning to full-time traditional learning Thursday.
One of those schools is Socastee Middle School. Safety precautions are in place, including the controversial plexiglass workstations.
Socastee Middle School principal Lisa Melchione said she’s ready and excited to return. She said they’ve been doing preparations for the last few weeks so kids are used to the plexiglass being in the classroom.
Melchione noted that they’ve made sure all the areas that don’t have plexiglass are spread out and social distanced, as well as the hall walls. Bu she is expecting at least one challenge.
”The hardest part we are going to have to work through as it happens is now that children are face-to-face full-time, when children are out on quarantine, our teachers, they are going to be in the middle of teaching lessons all day long. So how do we get the instructions to children who are in quarantine?” Melchione said. “We’ve been working on a case by case basis at this point, but now that they aren’t going to have so much of asynchronous work on Google Classroom, we will have to think through that and what it’s going to look like.”
Melchione added they have designated locations for isolation if a student shows a COVID-19 symptom, and they do have a plan in place.
“If a student has a symptom then they will go to the nurse’s office, nurse will check them out see what’s going on and if for some reason she determines that we need to send the child home for isolation reasons, we do have a isolation room that is inside the nurse’s office,” she said.
Melchione noted that parents have picked up children right away so they haven’t experienced any issues. But if more students need an isolation room at once, Socastee Middle has designated places for them. She said they have the nurse area and a room across the hall from the nurse with a staff member to monitor the room.
Corina Fletcher is excited to send her 7th grader back full-time. She said it’s not only going to help her daughter learn and socialize, but it’ll be better for their family financially.
“I didn’t want to leave her home alone eight hours a day while I was I wasn’t at home, so I chose to stay home and it’s been a little trying,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said now the five days is kicking off, she’s been able to start looking for work. Fletcher added it’s been a challenge with some assignments but her daughter has still managed As and Bs.
Forestbrook and Myrtle Beach Middle are also open Thursday for full-time traditional learning.
