‘Proud of the partnership’: McMaster applauds vaccine event put on by McLeod, Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recognizing the mass vaccination event that will happen next week at the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”
McLeod Health will be hosting the event Friday, March 5 at Darlington Raceway where 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered.
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT | Click here to book an appointment at the Darlington Raceway vaccine event
“I am proud of the partnership between McLeod Health and Darlington Raceway on opening a mass vaccination site to help speed up our efforts,” McMaster tweeted.
Those who fall under Phase 1a, which includes those 65 and older and critical frontline healthcare workers, can book an appointment on DHEC’s COVID Vaccine Appointment System.
When you arrive on the website, you have to answer several questions before it takes you to the scheduling page.
WMBF News checked the number of appointments available and there are still a large number of openings for the Darlington Raceway event.
