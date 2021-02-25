Police: Woman bit Myrtle Beach officer’s thigh, assaulted 4 jail employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting several law enforcement officers following her arrest.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 31-year-old Shanika Michelle Gause was booked at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on four counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count each of assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, malicious damage to property and resisting arrest.
Gause was released four hours later on a more than $10,000 bond.
Reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state officers were called to the 2300 block of Withers Drive late Tuesday night for damage to property. While handcuffing the suspect, identified as Gause, she allegedly bit him on the left thigh, according to authorities.
The office is heard clearly on body camera saying “do not bite me,” a police report stated.
Once at the Myrtle Beach Jail, the suspect allegedly assaulted four correctional officers.
“While all CO’s were attempting to get the female offender out of the restraint chair she freed her legs kicking all of them involved,” the MBPD report stated.
One of the officers was kicked in the knee and had to go the hospital, according to authorities. That officer was released a short time later, the police report stated.
