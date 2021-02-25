Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with state leaders in Columbia for ‘relationship building’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders met with state leaders in Columbia Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mayor Brenda Bethune, city manager Fox Simons and city councilman John Krajc traveled to the state’s capital to meet with state lawmakers and members of the governor’s office.
“[We] went to just do some relationship-building to give some updates about what’s happening in Myrtle Beach,” Bethune said.
The mayor said she, Simons and Krajc told state leaders about their ongoing projects in the city.
“We had an opportunity to share a brief version of the downtown master plan, to share some of the successes and the investments that we already have in the area, as well as some other initiatives that we are focusing on like the decorative safety railings on Ocean Boulevard,” she said.
According to Bethune, the project updates were well received by state leaders.
“Our representatives in Columbia, the governor’s office, they really appreciate the value that Myrtle Beach has to the state, especially when it comes to the tourism industry, and they’re all very supportive in helping to recover quickly after COVID,” she said.
Bethune says she also used the trip as an opportunity to let the governor’s office know about some of the potential needs the city might have in case the state can help with those needs.
“We already know it’s going to be a tight budget year for the state,” she said. “That being said, we want to be very respectful of that. But we still had some requests to make, and hopefully those will be considered. Things that we think would add value to our community for our residents and our visitors.”
Bethune said normally she likes to make trips like this about three or four times a year, but COVID-19 has gotten in the way of visits as of late.
As a result, this was the first Columbia trip she was able to make in a while.
