4 more HCS middle schools returning to full-time, face-to-face learning

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - More middle schools in Horry County will now be heading back to five days of face-to-face learning.
In an email to parents on Thursday, Horry County Schools said brick-and-mortar programs at Aynor Middle School, Conway Middle School, Loris Middle School and Whittemore Park Middle School will all return to five days of face-to-face instruction beginning March 4.
Those currently in the district’s virtual program will not be affected by the change.
The four new schools will join Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School and Forestbrook Middle School as the district phases in the return of more traditional learning models for brick-and-mortar students.
The district also said that it is continuing work to install plexiglass barriers inside a classroom at all of its schools per DHEC recommendations.
HCS says it plans to complete plexiglass installation at all schools by mid-March.
