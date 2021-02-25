Lawmakers launch ‘Guitars for Vets’ chapter in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The healing power of music is being used for veterans in our state. This morning at the South Carolina Statehouse, an announcement was made about the launching of a program called Guitars for Vets. It’s a national nonprofit now with a chapter in the greater Columbia area.
Governor Henry McMaster and Secretary Will Grimsley of the SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs introduced Quinton Gibson who is the guitarist for Darius Rucker. And he’s the Guitars for Vets ambassador for our state.
Each veteran at today’s announcement was given a guitar and surprised with a free music lesson with Quinton, himself.
Nearly one million of our military veterans are afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder also known as PTSD. More soldiers have committed suicide since the Vietnam War than have died in actual battle. So this new chapter of Guitars for Vets will be used as another resource for their healing.
Quinton hopes the vets will find hope through the strings of a guitar and this program. He, himself, has been touched by music in his life ever since he picked up the guitar as a young boy in Evansville, Indiana where he was born.
To learn more about Guitars for Vets and to donate a guitar to the program, visit https://guitars4vets.org.
