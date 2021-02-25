Horry police establish access control points for flooded neighborhoods

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have established access control points in some neighborhoods due to rising floodwaters.
Police said only residents will be allowed to enter the flooded areas.
Residents who need to enter these areas should bring a proof of address, such as an ID or bill.
According to HCPD, officers have been assigned to static posts and roving positions throughout the precincts.
If you experience a life-threatening emergency related to flooding, call 911.
For all other requests for public safety personnel, call 843-248-1520.
