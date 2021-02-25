FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today, rain chances and clouds return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You have one more chance to get out and enjoy today’s weather before the clouds and rain chances return!
As you step out the door this morning, we’re warmer than previous mornings with temperatures in the mid 40s to the lower 50s. It’s a mild start to the day and one more spring-like day filled with sunshine is expected before tomorrow’s rain. Highs today will reach the mid 60s here along the Grand Strand with the lower 70s inland. Enjoy!
Cloud cover will increase later tonight and continue into Friday morning. We will start Friday off in the mid-upper 40s as our rain chances work in from an incoming low pressure system. Look for the best rain chances to arrive after lunchtime and into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will be higher in the Pee Dee with highs struggling to reach the mid 50s for both the beaches and the Pee Dee.
That rain will continue to be off and on throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Conditions will be gloomy with a 80% chance of rain inland.
Thankfully, we get a break from the rain as we head into the weekend with just an isolated 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see some peeks of sunshine on Saturday but clouds will thicken up on Sunday as highs continue to climb. Most of us will stay dry this weekend before another round of showers move through the area on Monday.
We will have to keep an eye on the rivers to see how they respond to Friday’s rain. Of course, with any changes to the forecast, we will be sure to let you know.
