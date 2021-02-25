FIRST ALERT: Showers and cooler temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered showers and cooler temperatures briefly return on Friday.
Cooler temperatures return to the area tonight and Friday as a weak cold front drops through the region.
Tonight will see skies turning cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s at the beach and to near 50 inland.
Cloudy skies will start the day Friday with a thick overcast in place through the day. Scattered showers will be possible from time to time, but heavy rain looks unlikely at this time. Temperatures will be held down into the middle and upper 50s.
A few showers will linger at times into Friday evening with overnight temperatures in the 50s once again. Areas of fog will also be possible.
The weekend will feature a return to spring-like weather as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas well inland will see temperatures in the middle 70s.
Clouds will linger at times through the weekend with just a 20% chance of a stray shower or two.
