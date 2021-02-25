Feb. 24 SCHSL basketball quarterfinal scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday night as the Class 3A and 1A boys along with the Class 4A and 2A girls took the floor to begin the quarterfinal round. Scores from the games across the state that featured our local Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams are below.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Marlboro County 60 - Bishop England 59 (Bulldogs will face Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Lower State Championship on Saturday/time and place TBA)
CLASS 1A BOYS
Baptist Hill 76 - Carvers Bay 64
Scott’s Branch 70 - Hannah-Pamplico 46
CLASS 4A GIRLS
North Myrtle Beach 32 - North Augusta 29
Darlington 37 - Myrtle Beach 27
The Lady Chiefs and Lady Falcons will face off in the Lower State Championship on Saturday. (Time and place TBA)
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Philip Simmons 42 - Marion 32
