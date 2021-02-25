Dillon’s Bobo McKinnon signs with Highland Community College

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - Another one of our local high school standouts is taking his talents to the next level. Dillon multi-sport athlete Bobo McKinnon signed on Wednesday morning with Highland Community College in Kansas, one of the premier junior college programs in the country.
“They gave me an opportunity and I’ll be able to play my first year as a freshman and get a chance to show out and do what I do,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon was surrounded by plenty of friends and family during his special moment Wednesday morning. However one important member was missing, that being McKinnon’s mother who passed away last October.
He’s used that tragedy and turned it into triumph to get to this point. McKinnon knows that she is extremely proud.
“She’s so proud, I know she’s smiling right now,” added McKinnon. “I know I can’t fail her. I have to do what I have to do to make her proud.”
McKinnon also knows that his story is far from finished as he’ll look to take his game to the Division I level once he leaves Highland.
“I want to give thanks to all of my coaches and my parents,” McKinnon said. “To my family, my friends, and everybody that stayed on me, we aren’t done yet.”
The Wildcat star will also get the chance to join forces with two other Pee Dee ballers at the Kansas junior college in Marion’s KyHeim Bethea and Qualiek Crawford, the latter being his cousin.
McKinnon says he plans on playing both football and baseball at Highland.
