Deputies: Georgetown County man facing meth charges for third time in 7 months

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies say a Georgetown County man is now facing drug-related charges for the third time in less than a year.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Pee Dee Lane earlier in the day in relation to an ongoing investigation.
The department said deputies seized a variety of illegal, controlled substances, including nearly 90 grams of crystal meth.
Both 42-year-old William Russell June Jr. and 48-year-old Heather Anne Ditcher-White were then taken into custody in connection to the search.
Deputies noted that June had previously been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine two previous times in the span of seven months. He’s currently on bond for a July 2020 case and was on electric monitoring for a separate arrest last month.
Both June and Ditcher-White were charged with trafficking methamphetamine greater than 28 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
“These types of dealers of death have no business being let out of jail time after time,” said Sheriff Carter Weaver. “My office will continue to lock them up until someone gets it right.”
Online records show June and Ditcher-White are both being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Stay with WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.