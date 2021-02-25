Darlington Raceway to welcome limited number of fans for May races

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 17: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light YOURFACEHERE Ford, leads Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Source: Jared C. Tilton)