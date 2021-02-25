Darlington Raceway to welcome limited number of fans for May races

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Fans will be in the stands this spring as NASCAR returns to the Track too Tough to Tame.
Darlington Raceway announced Thursday the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.
“The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel,” a press release from Darlington Raceway stated.
Darlington Raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Due to seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing between groups. Officials said additional information on camping will be made available to fans soon.
In addition to maintaining a strict adherence to six-feet social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings, according to the release.
Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances, officials said.
“Thanks to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his administration’s leadership and collaboration to allow us to host fans on our new race weekend. We will continue to work diligently to provide fans another safe, exciting race experience at Darlington Raceway,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said.
To learn more about the spring NASCAR event weekend at Darlington Raceway and its safety protocols, click here.
