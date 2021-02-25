COVID-19 vaccine available for veterans at Myrtle Beach VA clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach VA clinic will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans.
According to a press release, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has opened a portion of the new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic to give veterans their dose of the vaccine.
The 84,000 square foot facility, located at 1800 Airpark Drive, is scheduled to open this spring at full capability, but is being used temporarily as a vaccination clinic to meet the demands of veterans requesting the vaccine, the release stated.
Veterans 65 and older who are enrolled in VA health care are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic by appointment, officials said. Those who are eligible should call (843) 789-6900 to schedule an appointment.
According to the release, the appointment line will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To date, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast, officials said.
