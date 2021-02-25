Coastal Men’s Soccer to join Conference USA

“We are very excited to take this next step in our program’s evolution in joining one of the top three elite men’s soccer conferences in the country! C-USA consistently has six or seven teams vying for an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship Tournament each year,” stated Coastal Carolina men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking. “We are honored to be a part of such a great conference with a great group of coaches and programs and are excited to start the journey this fall.”