CCU students continue work on ‘Teal Alley’ art project in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students from Coastal Carolina University are continuing work on new project to bring a splash of teal to downtown Conway.
As of Wednesday, the mural really became coming to life as the colors of the Chanticleers began filling the section of Third Avenue, across from the Garden Walk.
The group, led by CCU assistant profsessor of visual arts Yvette Arendt leading the effort, has also been taking advantage of a stretch of nice weather after rain and clouds filled the skies last week in the Grand Strand.
“We’ve been rained out the past couple of weeks,” said CCU sophomore Julianna Dunlap. “But we’ve done some make-up days and nights during the week. Today’s our first really hot, sunny day, so I definitely had to come down here.”
Once it’s finished, Teal Alley will include the Chanticleer logo and other mottos and sayings familiar to the university.
The project is a collaboration between CCU and Conway Downtown Alive and is the latest work in the city’s downtown alley series.
