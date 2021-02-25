Bennettsville police arrest man in connection with shooting that left one injured

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in a shooting in Bennettsville earlier this month that left one person injured.
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Cody Erwin has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, breach of peace of an aggravated nature and obstruction of justice.
Erwin is incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Police said the shooting happened on Feb. 19 at the Marlboro Court Apartments. Both Erwin and the victim were both sitting in a car at the time.
Because of an argument between Erwin and another person, the victim was trying to persuade him to stay inside the car, according to authorities.
Erwin tried to get out of the car while the victim tried to keep him inside. This led to a gun the suspect had in his possession to discharge a round, striking the other man in the neck, according to Bennettsville police.
Investigators found a gun on the scene that belonged to the victim, while the gun belonging to Erwin has not been recovered, authorities said.
Detectives obtained video footage from the apartment complex showing Erwin leaving, but then returning prior to law enforcement arriving, according to Bennettsville police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at (843) 479-3620.
