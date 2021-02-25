1 airlifted to hospital after ATV accident in Loris, crews say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured following an ATV accident in Loris, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of North Green Sea Road in Loris at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
Crews said the wreck only involved the four-wheeler, and that the driver was ejected, sustaining injuries in the crash.
The driver was then transported by ambulance to a landing zone before being airlifted to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
