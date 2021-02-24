‘Watch out for the kids’: Horry police looking for speeders in school zones

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has taken to Facebook to warn drivers about traffic rules in school zones.
The department put out reminders of road rules and made clear they do targeted enforcement in school zones. After the reminder, on Wednesday of last week, police issued 103 tickets after working several school zones.
HCPD is keeping its word about targeted enforcement. WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman was on the scene of a school zone in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday morning and witnessed two different drivers get pulled over.
Horry County Police Sgt. Larry Graham said they’ve received a lot of complaints about speeding around schools. As more schools open back up, the department has tried to ramp up efforts of slowing people down. He said people have become complacent in school zones as many students were in the hybrid program, but now they’ll be enforcing more as schools open back up.
Graham said North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Socastee schools are some of the busier school zones they have issues with.
Leigh Hughes has a child who attends school right across the street from their neighborhood along International Drive. Although a speed sign for school hours is out in the area, she believes the zone needs more.
”Flashing lights on International [Drive], I think would be beneficial,” Hughes said. “I think part of the problem is when drivers are going along International [Drive], they don’t even know they are in a school zone so when they are driving they are driving fast, trying to get to work in the morning, so they are speeding.”
Graham said some school zones have flashing lights and others have signs. But either way, if you see a school, pay attention and slow down. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if blue lights appear and a ticket is issued.
Charles Hicks also lives in a community around a school zone. His kids are grown, but he spoke about the importance of slowing down in school zones.
“Watch your speed, Hicks said. “Slow down, watch the buses because sometimes the buses’ sign don’t go out when they stop, but we know the emergency lights are flashing on the bus. So watch your speed, watch for bus and watch for kids around the bus.”
Graham added fines for speeding can range from $128 to $350.
“Slow down, watch out for the kids. They are our future and we need to make sure they get to see and to be educated,” Graham said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.