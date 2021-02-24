VIDEO: Recent rain brings flooding once again to Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents of the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee are once again dealing with flooding.
Viewer Steven Wydra sent drone footage that shows the flooding caused by the Intracoastal Waterway hitting flood levels due to the recent rain.
After every hurricane and major storm in recent memory, roads and homes in Rosewood have flooded. That is the case again because of the heavy rain over the last several weeks.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Intracoastal Waterway was at 17 feet. The forecast calls for the waterway to reach 18 feet by Friday.
