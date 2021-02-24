Suspect in Florence County officer-involved shooting identified, charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect connected to an officer-involved shooting in Florence County has now been identified.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday that 49-year-old Christopher J. Gaskins was taken into custody after allegedly barricading himself and firing at police on Feb. 17.
SLED says deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Hicks Road where Gaskins barricaded himself and threatened to set a house on fire.
According to warrants, Gaskins admitted to starting the fires to destroy structures so that his ex-wife would not possess them. He also reportedly called his wife and left a voicemail saying she wouldn’t have a house to move into and that he was “in the house loaded with guns waiting for the law to show up.”
Officials said Gaskins later opened fire on deputies more than 10 times during the incident and struck an FCSO vehicle twice.
Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News he was among those fired upon during the incident. The sheriff explained that shots were fired at the department’s Lenco Bearcat G3, an armored vehicle that took two rifle rounds, including one near a window where the sheriff was sitting.
Joye said he was not hurt and no deputies were injured in the incident.
Warrants also showed the residence was directly across the street from the Coward Church of God and happened while the congregation was meeting for a Wednesday evening worship service, which was interrupted.
Gaskins is charged with attempted murder, second-degree arson, third-degree arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and disturbance of religious worship.
