‘Stay out of floodwaters’: Horry police conducting water patrols as flooding continues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have a message for curiosity seekers – don’t head into flooded areas.
“As flooding continues to impact our community, HCPD River Patrol remains out, monitoring for misbehavior and enforcing no-wake zones,” a message on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page stated, along with video of crews patrolling a flooded neighborhood.
Recent heavy rain has caused area rivers to hit flood levels, spilling water into surrounding communities. While many area rivers continue to slowly fall, both the Waccamaw River and the Intracoastal Waterway continue to rise.
According to the HCPD, their partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston are monitoring in their jurisdictions.
“Now is NOT the time for a cruise through a flooded area – stay out of floodwaters,” the HCPD post stated. “We know you’re curious, but your curiosity could damage someone’s property. Don’t do it.”
