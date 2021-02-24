Socastee grad Jermaisha Arnold wins 400-meters title; CCU places sixth at SBC Indoor Championships

Melissa Jefferson recorded a pair of second-place finishes on the day, crossing the finish line second in the 60-meter dash finals with a new personal-best time of 7.41 and in the 200-meters with a time of 24.03, also a new personal-best mark. Both times are the second-fastest in school history behind only Erica Peake’s time of 7.39 in the 60-meters and 23.40 in the 200-meters.