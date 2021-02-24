Socastee grad Jermaisha Arnold wins 400-meters title; CCU places sixth at SBC Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Led by the 2021 Sun Belt Women’s Indoor Track & Field 400-meters champion Jermaisha Arnold, the Coastal Carolina women’s indoor track & field team totaled seven top-five finishes on day two of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track & Field Championships to finish in sixth-place overall in the team standings with a total of 54 points.
Arkansas State won the women’s team championship with 145 points, finishing ahead of Texas State (94.5), Troy (90), Louisiana (65.5), and South Alabama (64).
Arnold raced her way to the 400-meters title with a time of 54.46. The freshman was the only sprinter with a sub-55.00 time on the day and capped her indoor season off with her fourth win in the 400-meters.
Melissa Jefferson recorded a pair of second-place finishes on the day, crossing the finish line second in the 60-meter dash finals with a new personal-best time of 7.41 and in the 200-meters with a time of 24.03, also a new personal-best mark. Both times are the second-fastest in school history behind only Erica Peake’s time of 7.39 in the 60-meters and 23.40 in the 200-meters.
Also posting a runner-up finish was the team of Lauren Gordon, Amaryah White, Shani’a Bellamy, and Arnold, as the freshmen foursome turned in a time of 3:46.07 in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, less than a second behind the first-place team from Troy. The time is the sixth-fastest 4x400-meter relay time in Coastal’s indoor track & field history.
White also picked up a fourth-place finish in the 400-meters with her new personal-best time of 56.06, the fifth-best time on CCU’s all-time performance list, while classmates Kayla Sweeney (24.64) and Arnold (25.21) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
The Chanticleers placed fifth and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, as freshman Sydney Clemens turned in a new personal-best time of 8.67, edging sophomore Erin Palmer and her personal-best mark of 8.70. Both times rank sixth and seventh, respectively, on the CCU all-time performance list.
CCU sophomore Nikki Boon placed sixth overall in the women’s pentathlon with a total of 3,497 points, the second-most in school history, highlighted by a second-place finish in the shot put (11.89 meters), a fifth-place finish in the 800-meters (2:27.54), and a sixth-place showing in the long jump (5.33 meters).
Freshman Kayla Ulmer just missed scoring for the Chants in the triple jump, as her best mark of 11.90 meters placed her ninth overall. Her mark was not only a personal-best but also is tied for the eighth-best mark in school history.
Fellow first-year Chant Anais Williams finished 12th overall in the pentathlon with 2,396 points, while teammate Mycal Bowser placed 13th in the triple jump with a distance of 11.58 meters, a personal best.
In the women’s shot put event, India Wright took 16th with a throw of 12.33 meters and Kacey Lombard finished 22nd with a mark of 11.49 meters, while in the women’s 3000-meters, sophomore Ashley Rulison finished in 24th with a season-best time of 10:52.66.
