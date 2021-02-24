Sheriff: Man charged in connection to shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left two people hurt in Darlington County last month, according to authorities.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said Wednesday that Ah’Zaveah Lammie was charged in connection to a Jan. 18 shooting on Weaver Street.
Both victims were taken to the hospital after the shooting, according to officials.
Hudson said Lammie is charged with attempted murder.
No further details were immediately available.
