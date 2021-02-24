Road blocked following crash on S.C. 707 near Murrells Inlet involving motorcycles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the Murrells Inlet area.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 3:13 p.m. on S.C. 707 near the Lowes Food Mart.
SCHP troopers are reporting there are injuries in this crash. A WMBF News reporter on the scene sent back a photo showing that two motorcycles were involved in the collision.
The roadway is listed as blocked on the SCHP’s website. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
