One dead in Florence County house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a house fire in Florence County that left one person dead.
Crews were called to reports of a fire at a single-family home in the 3500 block of East Effingham Highway around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Howe Springs Fire Rescue.
Firefighters searched the home and found the victim in a bedroom, officials said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. That person’s name was not immediately available.
According to the release, the blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
No emergency personnel were injured.
Officials said no smoke alarms were found inside the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
