Myrtle Beach leaders declare March 1 ‘COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over a year later, the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
To recognize those who have been affected by the virus, Myrtle Beach City Council has declared Monday, March 1, as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.
Officials say it’s part of a national effort to recognize those who have struggled with the illness, along with healthcare professionals and others who have helped the victims.
The proclamation was signed by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune on Tuesday.
You can view the proclamation in its entirety below.
