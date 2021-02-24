Horry County Government looking to build new county complex in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government could soon have another complex in the Carolina Forest area.
County leaders are working on buying a piece of land to build the complex. They’re calling it the Central Coast Government Complex.
Members of the Horry County Administration Committee discussed their possibilities for where to put the complex during their meeting Tuesday.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who also serves as the chairman of the administration committee, said county leaders have chosen the location, but they can’t reveal which one until the sale of the land goes through.
The three options county leaders were considering were a plot of land on Hinson Drive just off International Drive, a piece of land on Carolina Forest Boulevard right across from the Belle Grove neighborhood, and a piece of land at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Augusta Plantation Drive.
Vaught said county leaders realized they needed to put a building in the area because of its central location when it comes to the population of Horry County.
“It will give us a lot more flexibility on the services we can provide to more people,” Vaught said.
He added the complex would provide many of the services that are currently provided at the county’s Conway headquarters.
“It will include two judges chambers with two judges offices, two trial rooms and spaces for juries,” he said. “It’ll have space for probate court as well as magistrate’s court. We’ll have area for the police, the treasurer will have a double drive-through like they do in Conway. There’ll be room for the auditor’s and assessor’s office over there too.”
It’s unclear when the sale of the property will go through and when construction might begin, but Vaught said once it’s done, it’ll be a huge convenience for people who live in the area, as it’ll save them a trip to Conway for anything they might have to do.
Vaught said the county has been working on getting a new location for about four or five years, and he said the decision to put it in the continuously growing Carolina Forest area was a no-brainer.
“If you look at the population that has sort of compressed down toward that area … if you look at all the building that’s going on and all the building that has gone on, that’s a population center,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.