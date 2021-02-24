Horry County Emergency Management moves to OPCON 2 due to flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Emergency Management Department announced Wednesday that it will be moving to OPCON 2 operations due to flooding in the area.
HCEMD said the department will be activated in a virtual, limited scope beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“Waters will continue to slowly rise along the Waccamaw River at Conway, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport and along the Pee Dee River at Bucksport,” the department said in a statement. “Some of these waterways may see prolonged crests of their water levels.”
The county said public safety staff and officials are closely monitoring the situation, and are partnering with other agencies. This also includes providing resources and sheltering to those in need.
Authorities are asking those who are impacted by flooding to review their emergency plan and determine the steps necessary to stay safe.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Charleston sector has also established a temporary safety zone on parts of the Intracoastal Waterway prohibiting wakes through Feb. 28. Public safety crews will also continue to patrol waterways, according to officials.
HCEMD asks those who do not live in neighborhoods impacted by flooding to stay out and not drive through flooded roads.
